"A shocker" – Brian Cage opens up about being released by WWE

Brian Cage shared his thoughts on getting released by WWE.

Cage signed with WWE in 2008 and became part of its developmental system, Florida Championship Wrestling. He was named Kris Logan as a homage to Chris Kanyon and Wolverine. He won the FCW Tag Team Champion with Justin Gabriel. WWE released him in September 2009.

During his appearance on the Going Broadway podcast, The Machine said he was shocked when upon learning about his release as Cage believed he was doing well and was due for a raise:

"Getting released was such a shocker to me. I remember – this doesn’t do anything for me – but literally, everyone was behind the scenes, they came in and they said one of us was going on the road. Like, literally, everyone thought it was me just for how well I was doing, how I was killing it. I also knew I was up for a raise. So, I’m at the gym and they just talk about that, all the coaches at FCW, and how one of us is going on the road next week."

Cage added that his coach called to inform him about the release and was legitimately surprised:

"He goes, ‘So we’re going to have to come to terms with your release.’ This is the phone and I’m, like, [pulls the phone away from his ear to look at it], and I look at it to make sure it’s the right number that I’m talking to. Again, I’m not trying to be like a smarta** or whatever. This, I’m just legitimate shocked." (H/T - Wrestling Inc.)

A look back at Brian Cage's AEW run

Brian Cage debuted at AEW Double or Nothing 2020 as the surprise final entrant for the Casino Ladder Match.

From there, he joined Team Taz and won the FTW Championship. He aligned with Ricky Starks & Powerhouse Hobbs in the stable. Cage failed to win the AEW and TNT Championships against Jon Moxley and Darby Allin.

Brian Cafe eventually lost the FTW Championship to Ricky Starks. They had a rematch on AEW Rampage in a Philadelphia Street Fight on October 8, 2021, but he lost.

