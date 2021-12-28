AEW's Brian Cage to face former WWE star in a dream match at an upcoming show 

While Brian Cage has been out of action in AEW for over two months now, his fans now have something exciting to look forward to. The Machine is all set to square off against former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Buddy Mathews in March next year.

The two would collide at Battleground Championship Wrestling's event, When Worlds Collide, on March 26th, 2022. The show goes down at the iconic 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Taking to Twitter, Brian Cage shared his excitement over the match. The former FTW Champion tweeted "finally" while responding to the bout's announcement. Check out the tweet here:

While it's hard to determine who will win, Brian Cage and Buddy Mathews would certainly leave no stone unturned in delivering a memorable clash for the fans.

It's also worth noting that Cage and Mathews were initially supposed to battle it out in September 2021 at the same 2300 Arena, also unofficially known as the ECW Arena. However, that match was later canceled for undisclosed reasons, with Mathews competing against KC Navarro instead.

Brian Cage recently broke silence about his AEW absence

After losing his FTW Title to Ricky Stark on Rampage's October 6th, 2021 edition, Brian Cage has been conspicuously absent from AEW programming. A few days back, The Machine finally addressed the situation, though he didn't provide any firm answers.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



The idea of Melissa Santos being Brian Cage's personal ring announcer while also being the Beauty to his Beast is TOO good.



BC is special. All he needs is a chance to show it.



@briancagegmsi @ThisIsMelSantos I'll continue to push for these two to be featured together on AEW.The idea of Melissa Santos being Brian Cage's personal ring announcer while also being the Beauty to his Beast is TOO good.BC is special. All he needs is a chance to show it. I'll continue to push for these two to be featured together on AEW.The idea of Melissa Santos being Brian Cage's personal ring announcer while also being the Beauty to his Beast is TOO good.BC is special. All he needs is a chance to show it. @briancagegmsi @ThisIsMelSantos https://t.co/FXwKnWT4XD

Cage tweeted that he appreciates the continuous support from his fans and well-wishers, adding that their messages don't go unnoticed. Though there's still no clarity over when and how Brian Cage will return to TV, it'll be interesting to see how AEW books him, considering the roster is already stacked right now.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you excited to see Brian Cage and Buddy Mathews tear the house down at the 2300 Arena next year? Why do you think Cage has been absent from AEW's programming? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could we see a WWE reunion in AEW? A living legend reacts.

Edited by Angana Roy