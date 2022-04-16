"There's a lot of talk and rumors" - Brian Cage clears the air about his AEW status and ROH involvement

Brian Cage has finally clarified what his AEW and ROH status is. In a recent interview, the star revealed that it's very likely he'll be appearing on both promotions.

Cage went missing from AEW television for months, sparking fan outrage and concern. To date, the last time Brian Cage appeared on AEW television was during the October 6th 2021 episode of Rampage. The Machine's last match was a loss to Ricky Starks after failing to regain the FTW Championship.

Brian Cage spoke to Chris Van Vliet, where he pointed out that it looks like he'll be appearing on both AEW and ROH.

"I know there’s a lot of talk and rumors about ROH, what’s next, what’s gonna happen – and there’s a lot of stuff I know, and a lot of stuff I don’t know. But it does look like we’ll be doing both at the same time, and I’ll be part of both." - Cage clarified.

Cage's return to Ring of Honor shocked and delighted fans as it proved that the star is still on good terms with Tony Khan. As The Machine is now allied with Tully Blanchard, new opportunities are likely to come knocking. The two might even return to AEW to settle their scores with Team Taz and FTR.

Brian Cage's contract with AEW allows him to work Independent events as well

During the same interview, Brian Cage declared his love for wrestling, as well as a possible explanation for his absence.

"I’m never one to turn down work, that’s why I feel like I’m the most [hardworking] of the AEW guys as far as working on the Independents and taking all this extra stuff. I love this business and I love getting to go out there and have amazing matches." (from 24:17)

Cage is clearly passionate about wrestling, and as such, the star will undoubtedly be an asset to any promotion he finds himself in. For now, fans are eagerly waiting for The Machine to make his return to AEW television.

