Brian Cage sends message amid AEW absence

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 04, 2025 19:02 GMT
Brian Cage
Brian Cage is popular among the fans (source: AEW's X account)

Brian Cage has been out of action due to an injury. Amid his absence, he has sent a message.

Brian Cage has been a part of the AEW roster for the past couple of years. After floundering around the roster for a bit, he formed a formidable team with Lance Archer, and the two of them were working together with The Don Callis Family. Sadly, this run came to a screeching halt after Cage suffered a knee injury in March this year. Since then, he has been out of action. He underwent surgery and will be out of action for an extended period of time.

Amid this absence, the AEW star took to social media to recall his last match for the company before he got injured. This match took place on the March 19 episode of Collision.

"My last appearance on @aew TV. Can't wait to get over this hill and get back out there. I've got work to do and sh*t to get in. Who betta?"
Check out his post here.

Brian Cage recently provided a health update

Brian Cage is one of the most promising talents on the AEW roster. His size and strength are phenomenal, and he also possesses incredible athleticism, as is evident from his matches in the ring. Cage being on the shelf will be a big blow to AEW for the next several months.

In a recent interview, he addressed his knee injury. He noted that he decided to get surgery on his right knee, which has been bothering him for quite some time now.

"Unfortunately, I tore this knee at the end of March, and I had to wait a couple of weeks to get surgery on it... I knew I could come back pretty quick, but I was like, 'I don't want to come back and then still have the right knee be an issue and then try to find time for that.' If I'm just out for several months, now I've got to try and find time to go get the right knee fixed. I go, 'You know what? It's going to s**k, but let's just do it now."'
It will be interesting to see when Brian Cage will make his return to the ring.

Edited by Jacob Terrell


bell-icon Manage notifications