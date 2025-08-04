Brian Cage shows off new physique amid hiatus

Brian Cage has been out of action due to an injury since March. Amid his absence, he has shown off his new physique.Brian Cage has always been known for his incredible physique as well as his in-ring skills. For the past couple of years, he has been with AEW and has become a regular feature on Collision. Over the past few months, Cage formed a team with Lance Archer, and they have been working with the Don Callis Family.Sadly, Cage's run came to a screeching halt in March 2025 when he suffered a knee injury. Since then, he has been out of action from the ring, with his last AEW match taking place on the March 22 episode of Collision.Amid his absence, the AEW star has taken to Instagram to show off his physique and let fans know how much the injury has impacted his progress in the gym over the past few months.&quot;Current shape. I know it's not bad, but far from where I normally sit. After so many months and not progressing as I should be, it's taking it's toll on me mentally. Throw in my physique taking a dip more and more, it's a double whammy. Really hoping for some positive progression in coming weeks. I def need it,&quot; he wrote. Check out his post here: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBrian Cage recalled his last match on AEW TVBrian Cage's last AEW match before he suffered an injury took place on the March 19 episode of Collision when he teamed with Konosuke Takeshita and Lance Archer to face the team of Powerhouse Hobbs and The Conglomeration. Cage's team managed to secure the win in that match.Now, amid this absence, Cage has taken to social media to post some pictures from this match to relive the moment.&quot;My last appearance on @aew TV. Can't wait to get over this hill and get back out there. I've got work to do and sh*t to get in. Who betta?&quot;Check out his post here.It will be interesting to see when Brian Cage will make his return from injury.