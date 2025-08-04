  • home icon
  Brian Cage shows off new physique amid hiatus

By Sunil Joseph
Published Aug 04, 2025 19:53 GMT
Brian Cage
Brian Cage is popular among the fans (source: AEW's X account)

Brian Cage has been out of action due to an injury since March. Amid his absence, he has shown off his new physique.

Brian Cage has always been known for his incredible physique as well as his in-ring skills. For the past couple of years, he has been with AEW and has become a regular feature on Collision. Over the past few months, Cage formed a team with Lance Archer, and they have been working with the Don Callis Family.

Sadly, Cage's run came to a screeching halt in March 2025 when he suffered a knee injury. Since then, he has been out of action from the ring, with his last AEW match taking place on the March 22 episode of Collision.

Amid his absence, the AEW star has taken to Instagram to show off his physique and let fans know how much the injury has impacted his progress in the gym over the past few months.

"Current shape. I know it's not bad, but far from where I normally sit. After so many months and not progressing as I should be, it's taking it's toll on me mentally. Throw in my physique taking a dip more and more, it's a double whammy. Really hoping for some positive progression in coming weeks. I def need it," he wrote.
Check out his post here:

Brian Cage recalled his last match on AEW TV

Brian Cage's last AEW match before he suffered an injury took place on the March 19 episode of Collision when he teamed with Konosuke Takeshita and Lance Archer to face the team of Powerhouse Hobbs and The Conglomeration. Cage's team managed to secure the win in that match.

Now, amid this absence, Cage has taken to social media to post some pictures from this match to relive the moment.

"My last appearance on @aew TV. Can't wait to get over this hill and get back out there. I've got work to do and sh*t to get in. Who betta?"

Check out his post here.

It will be interesting to see when Brian Cage will make his return from injury.

Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
