Brian Cage spotted backstage in AEW after months - Reports 

It has been reported that former FTW World Champion Brian Cage was backstage for AEW Dynamite this week.

The report, coming from Fightful Select, stated that The Machine had been backstage for the first time in months. Since he made no appearance during AEW Dark: Elevation's tapings, there are questions over whether or not he has any creative plans within the promotion.

His last appearance on AEW programming came during October, as he unsuccessfully defended his FTW World Title against Ricky Starks. It was thought that perhaps the Machine had been absent due to comments from Melissa Santos, Cage's wife and remembered best by wrestling fans for her time with Lucha Underground as a ring announcer.

Brian Cage @briancagegmsi @ADAMCHECKNIGHT @starkmanjones @AEW Hey,at least I made a pretty good living there. What did his "charisma" do for him there?....... 

Ricky Starks @starkmanjones I wish you'd realize this isn't the indies. Charisma didn't do much for me there but it's sure as hell paying off today. Go start another hashtag for yourself or have someone else do it.

Santos had been critical of her husband's use within the promotion, and combined with his absence, fans speculated that he would be on the way out when his deal was up. This turned out not to be the case when Tony Khan triggered a contract option to extend his deal.

Brian Cage joined another AEW star to return at ROH Supercard of Honor

Although his immediate future within All Elite Wrestling is unknown, Cage did make some form of return at ROH Supercard of Honor. The WrestleMania week event was the first since All-Elite President Tony Khan acquired Ring of Honor.

The Machine appeared as one of Tully Blanchard's new clients following his own dismissal as the manager of FTR. Alongside Kaun and Toa Liona, Cage and Tully comprise the stable Tully Blanchard Enterprises and it's suggested that they will feature prominently on ROH going forward.

Living up to his moniker, The Machine, he destroyed Ninja Mack in under three minutes to win the shortest match of the night. Kaun and Liona appeared on the pre-show to defeat Shinobi Shadow Squad.

