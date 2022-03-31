"Wouldn't be tolerated" – AEW star takes a shot at Will Smith for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

AEW star Brian Cage spoke about the recent Oscars controversy between Will Smith and Chris Rock. At the 94th Academy Awards ceremony, Smith slapped the popular comedian after he cracked a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

In response to the incident, Cage told GV Wire that the reaction from Smith was a bit ridiculous despite the reasoning behind it. Cage said an incident like this wouldn't get tolerated in the first place.

The Machine went on to explain how one could've gotten arrested for assault for slapping a comedian:

“It was a bit ridiculous. Regardless of his reasoning for doing it, even if was defending his wife...with plenty of other people and any other circumstances, it wouldn’t be tolerated. So I don’t know why it’s tolerated in that regard. If I go to the comedy club with my wife, if she gets made fun of and I get up and I slap the comedian — pretty sure I’m getting arrested for assault.”

Brian Cage recently revealed the original plans for his AEW debut

In a recent interview with the Going Broadway Podcast, Brian Cage explained his original plans for his AEW debut in 2019. According to the former FTW Champion, he planned to appear at the original Double or Nothing PPV while still being the IMPACT World Champion:

“I was supposed to be in the original Double or Nothing, in the battle royal as IMPACT World Champion. IMPACT pulled me off two hours before the show started because I was losing. Even people in the matches didn’t know. When I showed up there, it was going to be this awesome surprise pop and I felt like IMPACT had the most to gain from it, and then they threw a fit because I was losing.”

During his time with AEW so far, Brian Cage has been a part of Team Taz but was removed from the faction a few months ago. The Machine went on to feud against Ricky Starks, whom he lost to in a Philly Street Fight.

It remains to be seen whether Cage will be brought back to AEW programming with a new storyline.

