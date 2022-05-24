×
Brian Cage teases a "shocking return" to AEW

The Machine is a former FTW Champion!
Modified May 24, 2022 06:51 PM IST
News

Brian Cage has taken to Twitter to tease a highly-anticipated return to AEW programming.

The 38-year-old star was last seen on television on the October 8th episode of Rampage last year. That night, he failed to recapture FTW Title from his frenemy, Ricky Starks, in a Philly Street fight.

Just when fans thought Cage's future with Tony Khan was looking bleak, he made a surprising debut at the ROH Supercard of Honor XV.

The Machine was introduced as the newest member of the Tully Blanchard Enterprises to fight Ninja Mack. Despite his surprising debut on AEW's sister promotion, fans are still waiting to glimpse Cage on television screens again.

Today, May 23, 2022, marks two years since Brian Cage's AEW debut at Double or Nothing. While reminiscing about his memorable night at the pay-per-view, Cage teased a return/re-debut on television:

"About time to make a shocking return/ re-debut and do it again," Cage tweeted.

You can check out his tweet below:

About time to make a shocking return/ re-debut and do it again. twitter.com/AEW/status/152…

Cage won the Casino Ladder match on the night of his debut, which earned him a shot at the World Championship.

At Fight For The Fallen, he unsuccessfully challenged the-then World Champion Jon Moxley in a grueling contest.

Tony Khan has activated the one-year option on Brian Cage's current AEW contract

Brian Cage would have left All Elite Wrestling earlier this year if Tony Khan had not picked up a one-year clause in his deal.

Fightful Select reported that The Machine's original contract was due to expire on February 21. As of this writing, the former Team Taz member will continue to perform under the All Elite Wrestling umbrella for the foreseeable future.

Hey @TonyKhan when are gonna bring back the machine @briancagegmsi to our tv.Mossed this guy performing on @AEWonTV @AEW . The matches he could have with some of the other talent would be tremendous.Give us what we want https://t.co/qhTIufUhNm

With the fourth installment of Double or Nothing precisely days away, it will be interesting to see whether Cage finally makes a much-anticipated return on the big stage.

Edited by Kartik Arry
