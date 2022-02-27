Brian Cage's original AEW contract expiry date disclosed - Reports

Brian Cage's deal with AEW was originally set to expire on February 21, according to reports.

All Elite Wrestling appears to have secured the former Lucha Underground star, at least for now. Recent reports have indicated that Tony Khan picked up the one-year option on The Machine.

The latest revelations come on the heels of PW Insider's report from last month, which listed Cage along with Marko Stunt and Joey Janela, whose deals were close to expiring.

Fightful Select has shed light on the matter, noting that Brian Cage's original contract would have likely expired on February 21 if AEW hadn't extended it. As of this writing, the former FTW Champion will stay with the promotion at least through next year.

AlexGamesWrestling @Alejand24930733

#AEW Fightful Select confirms that AEW has chosen to exercise a clause in Brian Cage's contract for him to remain with the company. Brian Cage stays in AEW Fightful Select confirms that AEW has chosen to exercise a clause in Brian Cage's contract for him to remain with the company. Brian Cage stays in AEW#AEW https://t.co/zSiX8xNMlp

There's still some doubt over the credibility of Cage's contract update. While reports have suggested that the the former Team Taz has himself told some of his close friends regarding the latest discovery, his recent tweet suggests otherwise.

In a tweet, Cage said he's uncertain who he talked to about his AEW contract update.

It is possible that Cage might be jesting since he would have publicly announced his free-agent status had AEW not enforced a clause in his contract.

Will Brian Cage finally make his return to AEW programming?

Jack Cassidy  @RealJackCassidy

#AEW Tony Khan has exercised the option year in Brian Cage's contract. To say I'm stunned would be an understatement... Tony Khan has exercised the option year in Brian Cage's contract. To say I'm stunned would be an understatement...#AEW https://t.co/0cIK7Yr1os

Brian Cage has been away from television programming since the October 8th episode of Rampage last year, where he remained unsuccessful in recapturing his FTW title from Ricky Starks.

It's been close to five months since The Machine last appeared in an All Elite Wrestling ring. Prior to the news of his latest contract update, many believed that the company would quietly let Cage's deal expire instead of releasing him, unlike WWE.

Now that Tony Khan has chosen to keep the former IMPACT star for a little longer, it will be interesting to see whether he'll bring the wrestler back on television. With Revolution pay-per-view right around the corner, Brian Cage's return to the marquee stage could be a great way to swerve wrestling fans.

What do you make of Brian Cage's contract status? Sound off in the comments section below.

