"I'll show the world" – Brian Cage wants more opportunities to prove himself in AEW

Brian Cage wants another opportunity.
Modified Mar 06, 2022 10:23 AM IST
AEW's Team Taz started with Brian Cage as an original member. But The Machine hasn't been on TV for a long time. Brian Cage took to Twitter to demand another opportunity with the recent news that Tony Khan has extended his contract.

Cage was the first-ever FTW Champion in AEW. He was given the title by Taz, the first-ever FTW Champion in history. Things were going great for Cage until he lost a street fight alongside Ricky Starks to Darby Allin & Sting.

Cage showed Sting respect, which annoyed Taz. Things culminated at Fyter Fest, where Cage lost the FTW Championship to Ricky Starks. Powerhouse Hobbs then kicked Cage out of Team Taz.

Cage hasn't been on AEW TV for a long time now but seems to be eyeing a comeback. In a recent tweet, a video compilation of his best wrestling moves, Cage demands an opportunity to show the world what he's all about:

Give me what I've worked so hard to earn, and I'll show the world. https://t.co/eUu0141P6w

Brian Cage lost his last match on AEW Rampage

Brian Cage's last match on TV came on the October 6, 2021, edition of Rampage, where he lost to Ricky Starks in a Philadelphia Street Fight for the FTW title.

Since the bout, Brian Cage has been active on the independent circuit in Warrior Wrestling, XPW, Revolver, and FSW. Only time will tell if Tony Khan grants Cage his wish and gives him his comeback.

What should plans be for Brian Cage if he returns to AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

