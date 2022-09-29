Former WWE personality sends a message to MJF; says he's never been "prouder of another human being"

Former WWE writer Brian Gewirtz is pleased with MJF's hilarious pre-show appearance on this week's AEW Dynamite, praising the 26-year-old on Twitter.

Before the episode officially began, Maxwell Jacob Friedman appeared to sing the New York Mets fight song in front of the Philadelphia crowd. For those unaware, the Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are arch-rivals in the MLB. As expected, the live crowd jeered MJF for trolling them and drowning him in boos.

Brian Gewirtz, a die-hard Mets fan going by his Twitter bio, praised The Salt of the Earth on the micro-blogging platform. He went as far as to say that he hasn't been prouder of another human being.

"I have never been prouder of another human being. @The_MJF #LGM," tweeted Brian Gewirtz.

MJF verbally destroyed Tony Schiavone and Wheeler Yuta on AEW Dynamite

While his pre-show troll job was utterly entertaining, it's safe to say The Devil's promo during Wednesday night's episode was even better. Wheeler Yuta called out the 26-year-old attacking him and Schiavone on last week's show.

The Salt of the Earth then came out with the Gunn Club on his side. He sarcastically asked Tony Schiavone how he was feeling after last week's attack before taking massive shots at Yuta.

The former ROH Pure Champion attempted to confront MJF on the entrance ramp, but the Gunn Club outnumbered him.

The Devil then confirmed he would square off against Wheeler Yuta at next week's edition of AEW Dynamite before taking sly digs at Jon Moxley and walking away. It'll be interesting to see how the match pans out next week, with Maxwell Jacob Friedman being the favorite to walk out with the win.

