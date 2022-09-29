AEW Dynamite Results: Jon Moxley overcomes former WWE Superstar; 2 massive title matches; Big brawl between two top stars

Welcome to this week's edition of AEW Dynamite results. The show featured 5 matches, including 2 major title bouts.

So without further ado, let's head straight to the results:

Jericho Appreciation Championship Celebration on AEW Dynamite

Angelo Parker started the segment and he dissed the hometown crowd by calling them "losers." Matt Menard then asked if Luigi Primo, who was in the ring with the Jericho Appreciation Society, would share pizzas with everyone and the latter said no.

Chris Jericho then took the microphone and stated that the crowd couldn't have any pizza. He then hyped up his ROH World Championship match later in the night against former champion Bandido. Jericho took shots at Ring of Honor by saying no one knew about them and called his era "Ring of Jericho."

The Wizard then turned his attention towards Daniel Garcia. He gifted the ROH Pure Champion a purple hat and termed him a sports entertainment. Garcia didn't like it one bit and threw the hat. He then knocked Primo out and claimed that he has had enough.

Bryan Danielson came out at this point with William Regal. Garcia then said that he doesn't belong to Jericho. He offered to team up with Danielson to take on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara. Matt Menard interrupted by saying that he wanted to punch Danielson.

The American Dragon replied that he could have a match with anyone and challenged Menard to a fight.

Bryan Danielson vs. Matt Menard on AEW Dynamite

Matt Menard pushed into the corner to start off, but Bryan Danielson reversed the attack and hit some chops and kicks. He then hit a shoulder block takedown and applied an armbar. Menard tried to make a comeback, however, Danielson hit an uppercut to stop him.

The American Dragon then went for a top rope move, but Matt Menard pushed him to the outside. The latter was in control and he hit a clothesline for a two-count. After a back-and-forth between the two, Angelo Parker came out and caused a distraction. Menard hit a DDT on the outside and followed it up with a powerbomb inside the ring for a two-count.

Claudio Castagnoli came out and chased Parker at ringside. He hit a big uppercut and lifted the JAS member on his shoulders. Danielson took advantage of the commotion and hit the Buisaiku Knee on Menard. He then applied the Labelle Lock to pick up the victory.

Result: Bryan Danielson def. Matt Menard on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B+

MJF appears live on AEW Dynamite

A visibly irate Wheeler Yuta came down in the ring and called out Maxwell Jacob Friedman. He said that he got hit harder than last week, but the former ROH Pure Champion wasn't pleased with MJF attacking Tony Schiavone.

Yuta challenged MJF to a match, but added that the latter likes to hide behind his group. The Devil came out at this point and asked Tony Schiavone how is feeling after last week's beatdown. He then called Schiavone a coward. MJF then said that Yuta was one of the best wrestlers, but added that he makes more money than everyone in the crowd and everyone at home.

Wheeler Yuta interrupted and vowed to leave MJF in a pool of blood on Broad Street. He went on to confront MJF on the entrance ramp, but Gunn Club came out to outnumber him.

The Devil then said that he will face Yuta next week and took shots at Jon Moxley and Blackpool Combat Club before leaving. Gunn Club finished off his catchphrase to end the segment.

Jon Moxley vs. Juice Robinson on AEW Dynamite

Juice Robinson attacked Jon Moxley before the match could even begin. He threw the AEW World Champion into the barricade and headbutted him a few times before tossing him inside the ring.

Moxley retaliated by hitting a clothesline and sending Robinson outside. He then dropped the latter on the barricade. The Purveyor of Violence then dropped Juice Robinson on a table and dragged him inside the ring. After a back-and-forth between the two stars, Robinson got the advantage by hitting some kicks.

He then bit Moxley on the forehead. Both men went for clotheslines and Robinson avoided a Death Rider by shoving Moxley into the barricade. Both men started bleeding at this point. Robinson was in control, but Moxley hit a cutter for a two-count.

Towards the end of the match, Robinson targeted Moxley's wound and hit a big powerbomb for a two-count. He then hit the Pulp Fiction for another close two-count. Moxley fought back with a knee strike and hit some stomps on his opponent. He then applied the cross armbar breaker to pick up the victory.

Result: Jon Moxley def. Juice Robinson on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Hangman Page came out and had a face-to-face confrontation with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

MJF, who was in the stands, claimed that he would be the next champion before Wheeler Yuta appeared behind him and attacked. The two stars eventually had to be separated by the security present in the arena.

Saraya promo on AEW Dynamite

Saraya came out to the ring for an interview with Justin Roberts. She said that she had chills before saying her "I'm Back" catchphrase. Saraya added that she is damaged but not broken.

Saraya then stated that she would change the AEW Women's division as she is the revolution. She then called the female wrestlers in the company and the babyfaces led by the interim AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm came out. Saraya then went on to hype Storm before Britt Baker and co interrupted.

Baker claimed that she is the face of the division and has put her blood, sweat and tears for AEW. Saraya then said that Britt Baker's name rhymes with sh*t. Baker said she respected Toni Storm but not some of her choices. She then praised Serena Deeb and Jamie Hayter.

Deeb came out and Saraya announced that the upcoming match will be a lumberjack encounter.

Toni Storm (c) vs. Serena Deeb on AEW Dynamite (Interim Women's Championship match)

Both women squared off in the middle of the ring to start things off. They then hit some chops, but Serena Deeb got the advantage by hitting a crossbody drop for a two-count. Toni Storm was thrown outside and the lumberjacks squared off.

Storm was in control at this point, but Deeb rolled her up for a two-count. After a back-and-forth between the two, Jamie Hayter took a cheap shot at Storm and took out Skye Blue at ringside. Deeb then locked in the Serenity Lock, but Storm eventually reached the ropes for a break.

Towards the end of the match, Toni Storm hit a crossbody drop for a two-count. She then hit the Storm Zero for another close two-count. Serena Deeb hit a dragon screw, but Storm recovered and hit the Avalanche Piledriver from the middle rope to pick up the victory.

Result: Toni Storm retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: B+

Ricky Starks vs. Eli Isom on AEW Dynamite

Ricky Starks hit a spear and followed it up with the Roshambo to pick up a very quick victory.

Result: Ricky Starks def. Eli Isom

Grade: N/A

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Bandido on AEW Dynamite (ROH World Championship match)

Both men shook hands before Chris Jericho flipped off Bandido. Jericho hit a clothesline, but Bandido countered with a corkscrew over the top rope.

Jericho got hit with a thrust kick and Bandido followed it up with a standing vertical suplex for over a minute. The latter then paid homage to Eddie Guerrero with a frog splash for a two-count. Bandido went for a forearm shot, but Chris Jericho reversed and hit a knee strike. He then hit a Code Breaker for a two-count.

After a back-and-forth between the two men, Bandido hit a superkick and was busted open at this point. He then hit a sunset flip powerbomb for a two-count. Jericho recovered and hit a Lionsault for a two-count of his own.

Towards the end of the match, Bandido hit a fallaway slam for a two-count. Chris Jericho then played a veteran move with a poke to the eye and rolled his opponent up. The Wizard finally applied the Walls of Jericho to pick up the victory in the main event.

Result: Chris Jericho retained on AEW Dynamite

Grade: A

Post-match, Chris Jericho said that he is going to destroy every ROH Champion and challenged Bryan Danielson to a title match on October 12 in Toronto.

