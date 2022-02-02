Former WWE star Brian Kendrick set to make his AEW debut

Former WWE Superstar Brian Kendrick has officially been announced for AEW Dynamite. He is set to make his in-ring debut against his former colleague Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose).

Kendrick has had three runs with WWE. His last one saw him transition into a producer, only wrestling part-time. He was supposed to be feuding with Harland on NXT 2.0, but Brian asked for his release and was granted the same last week.

The former Cruiserweight Champion had his last match up all the way back in 2020 when he teamed up with Mansoor to defeat the tag team of Ever-Rise (Chase Parker and Matt Martel) on an episode of 205 Live.

It will be very interesting to see Kendrick get back inside the squared circle after such a long time. However, considering both men's experience and in-ring skills, one can expect a decent match on Wednesday.

What does the future hold for Brian Kendrick in AEW?

Brian Kendrick's versatility makes him a viable opponent for many AEW wrestlers, paving the way for many dream matches on the cards.

We could see Brian Kendrick reunite with the American Dragon Bryan Danielson or feud with him. There are also plenty of David vs. Goliath scenarios possible, which could see Kendrick feuding with Powerhouse Hobbs and Lance Archer or high-flying encounters against Dante Martin.

Considering his experience in the ring, AEW could award him with a TNT title match against Sammy Guevara. The possibilities are endless for Brian Kendrick.

Let's hope we see some of the very best of the Man with a Plan. Which feud do you want to see for Kendrick? Let us know in the comments below.

