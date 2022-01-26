Brian Kendrick reportedly requests his release from WWE

WWE NXT and 205 Live Producer Brian Kendrick has reportedly requested his release from the company.

Kendrick's history with WWE goes all the way back to 2000. With many different tenures with the company at different points in his career, the cruiserweight standout was able to accomplish a great deal. His work with WWE saw him win tag team titles twice and the Cruiserweight Championship once.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Brian Kendrick hasn't been seen at any of the WWE NXT tapings as of late and states that he requested his release from the company "at least" six weeks ago.

That would place the release request right before he was used on TV with Joe Gacy and Harland in what was supposed to set up a match between the two men on the December 28 episode of WWE NXT 2.0 that never ended up taking place.

Brian Kendrick isn't the only one who wants to leave WWE

While WWE has utilized the "budget cuts" excuse for releasing over 100 talents over the past two years, they appear to have a problem releasing talent when they are the ones asking for it.

On top of Brian Kendrick requesting his release, Mustafa Ali publicly requested his release from WWE back on January 16, a request that was later denied by the company a few days later.

The WWE Universe has taken to Twitter with the #FreeAli social media campaign that has led to several fans being blocked by the WWE on FOX social media account in the process.

Whether this will eventually get WWE to change their mind and grant Mustafa Ali his release remains to be seen.

What are your thoughts on Kendrick requesting his WWE release? Do you think the company should grant releases of their talent when they ask for it?

Edited by Genci Papraniku

