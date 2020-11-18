Brian Pillman Jr on his role as a part of AEW

During his recent interview with Sock Monkey (h/t Wrestling Inc), Brian Pillman Jr opened up on what his role could be if he were to join AEW as a full-time wrestler. Currently, Pillman is still connected with Major League Wrestling due to his contract with them, but he already has plans for himself in AEW.

Brian Pillman Jr on his plans in AEW

Brian Pillman Jr opened up about his future role in AEW and said that he was established with Griff Garrison as a part of the tag team division. The two stars have already wrestled in AEW previously and have a few wins under their belt.

"I think it's pretty much known that Griff and I are an established tag team right now. We're coming in, we've got two wins under our belt - we're two and four. While we don't have an official name yet, I think sort of the prototype/pilot name is just 'The Blonds.' Tony [Khan] calls us The Blonds. 'Get The Blondes out there and get them a win and stuff.'"

Pillman went on to add that as for their wrestling style in AEW, Garrison and he saw themselves as athletes who worked in a team.

"That's what we are - we're athletes, we're focused on winning matches, and we're working focusing on working together as a team. I've never been so organic in the ring with somebody as a tag team. Maybe it's due to us having similar experience levels, similar body styles, and stuff. We work well together; we like to keep it very simple and physical, very strike-oriented offense."

Brian Pillman Jr went on to talk about the amount of help that he had from people to reach where he had, naming Lance Storm who had trained him.

"It's a powerful feeling. Obviously, I've had so much help and resources along the way, and the best trainer in the world Lance Storm. So, I kind of set myself to be ahead of the game as much as I could before I got started. You know what I mean? So, I was taking all the steps to ensure the safety of my body and health, and also to protect myself as far as not being overexposed."

Brian Pillman Jr may well have a long wrestling future with AEW.