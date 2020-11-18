Brian Pillman Jr comments on comparisons to Stone Cold Steve Austin's former team

Brian Pillman Jr has something that may be very common with his father and Stone Cold Steve Austin already, although he is not trying to survive on his father's legacy.

Brian Pillman Jr is a name that's well known in the wrestling world, although he has not really wrestled in a high profile position yet. Son of the famous WWE Superstar Brian Pillman, Brian Pillman Jr has a long way to go to live up to his father's legacy. However, as he has stated in the past, he is not looking to be the same sort of wrestler that his father was.

However, it appears that in one way, at least, he is similar to his father. Much like his father was a part of a tag team with Stone Cold Steve Austin called The Hollywood Blondes in WCW, he may have a very similar tag team with Griff Garrison.

Brian Pillman Jr on his similarities with Stone Cold and his father

Talking to Sock Monkey (h/t Wrestling Inc), Brian Pillman Jr opened up on the similarity between his tag team with Griff Garrison and his father's team with Stone Cold.

"But yeah, I think I don't expect to maybe see an exact copy of who the The Hollywood Blonds were in their character, but who's to say that? It just happened by fate that Griff Garrison comes in. Similar look, we both got the hair. It's a perfect fit! We are the blonds, but are we gonna be the Jacksonville Blonds, The Cincinnati Blonds, The North Carolina Blonds? Or do we take another kind of theme, like how they did with Hollywood?"

Brian Pillman Jr went on to add that his father and Stone Cold had not been from Hollywood, but that had been the theme, and talked about the names that he could have with Griff Garrison.

"It wasn't necessarily that they were from Hollywood, it was just the theme, you know? Like from movies and that sort of stuff. Maybe we're the 'something' blonds, right? We can take that. We could be freaking USS Blonds, and we're sailors, and we're sailing around the U.S, and also we're doing Jericho's cruise and everything. Or we could be the Varsity Blonds, where we're throwing footballs to each other and we're playing lacrosse and we're, you know, collegiate athletes. So, you never know where we could go with it."

Brian Pillman Jr has just started his journey in the wrestling world. It would be interesting to see him ever interact with Stone Cold in the future, but for now his future could lie with AEW.