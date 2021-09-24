Brie Bella reacts to Bryan Danielson's match against Kenny Omega on AEW Dynamite

WWE Hall of Famer Brie Bella loved watching her husband Bryan Danielson's AEW in-ring debut against Kenny Omega on Dynamite last night.

Brie Bella took to social media this afternoon to put over her husband's match with Omega last night, citing a quote that he said when he was able to overcome an injury-forced retirement and return to WWE.

"'Fight for your dreams and your dreams will fight for you' Every time I watch you, you always blow my mind. Tonight was epic. Love you @bryanldanielson (Sweetface)," Brie Bella posted on Instagram.

Bryan Danielson wrestled for the first time since April last night on Dynamite: Grand Slam against AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. The American Dragon will most likely go down as the only wrestler to ever wrestle Roman Reigns and Kenny Omega in back-to-back matches.

Brie Bella supports Bryan Danielson's AEW journey

Bryan Danielson posted to Instagram this afternoon to reflect on last night as well, calling everything incredible.

Brie Bella also commented on her husband's Instagram post to remind him that he had an incredible match, which is probably the only thing he didn't specifically mention regarding last night's show.

While Brie Bella is still associated with WWE, it's very nice to see her being able to openly support Danielson on social media without having to worry about the repercussions.

While it would be cool to see Brie Bella stand alongside her husband on a future episode of AEW Dynamite, it's most likely that it is one of those scenarios that will probably never happen.

