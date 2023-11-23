Brie Bella reveals a scary detail about Bryan Danielson's current injury

Former WWE World Champion Bryan Danielson is currently dealing with an orbital bone injury. The American Dragon's wife, Brie Bella, recently disclosed a concerning detail about his initial situation.

Bryan Danielson has suffered multiple injuries in 2023. He hurt his forearm at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door while competing against Kazuchika Okada. The veteran was briefly out of action before returning to the ring at the All Out pay-per-view.

The American Dragon suffered an orbital bone injury in October and is currently away from in-ring competition. During a chat with Marc Raimondi, Brie Bella discussed Danielson's toughness.

"He is made of steel. I know it's crazy, it's just one of those things that's unfortunate for pro wrestlers. You know our body ages but mentally we don't, and I think his body is just like I think it's time to hang up his boots but he is so strong I mean nothing holds him back."

Brie further revealed that Danielson was in immense pain, but he ignored it until his nose went numb.

"I mean he, even when he got you know the two broken bones in his orbital bone he was dealing with the pain and like, 'I am fine' until his nose went numb and everything else so they're like 'Yeah you know, you need to get X-rays' but Bryan is so tough you'll see him back sooner than later that's for sure." [0:11-0:48]

Bryan Danielson is slated to return to action very soon

Although Bryan Danielson is still dealing with an orbital bone injury and has to cover his eye with a bandage, he will soon compete in the ring. AEW President Tony Khan recently announced a 12-man Continental Classic tournament, and Danielson was revealed as its first participant.

The American Dragon is also set to square off against Kazuchika Okada in a Forbidden Door rematch at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 in January 2024.

Are you excited to see Danielson participate in the Continental Classic? Sound off in the comments section below.