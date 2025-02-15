  • home icon
  Brie Bella shares a heartfelt Valentine's Day message for her husband and AEW star Bryan Danielson

Brie Bella shares a heartfelt Valentine’s Day message for her husband and AEW star Bryan Danielson

By N.S Walia
Modified Feb 15, 2025 02:41 GMT
Brie Bella &amp; Bryan Danielson have been married for over a decade (Image via Brie Bella
Brie Bella & Bryan Danielson have been married for over a decade (Image via Brie Bella on Instagram)

Bryan Danielson might be away from his first love, wrestling, for now. But he is very much close to his wife Brie Bella and is spending a lot of time with her and his children. The WWE Hall of Famer showered love for her husband on the special occasion of Valentine's Day.

Bryan Danielson has been off AEW television since losing the AEW World Championship to Jon Moxley at WrestleDream last year. This also marked the end of his full-time wrestling career, and since then, he has been spending a lot of time with his family.

Danielson and Bella have been married for a decade, and their love blossomed in WWE. They are also proud parents of two children, Birdie and Buddy, while the two continue to be in love with each other very much.

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, Brie Bella took to her Instagram to express her love for Bryan, dropping a short and sweet message for him.

"Always & Forever."
Bryan Danielson might not compete in AEW's biggest event this year

With Bryan Danielson's full-time wrestling career coming to an end, fans have been wondering when they would see The American Dragon next. He made an appearance at the AEW All In Texas ticket sale event back in December 2024.

When asked about competing in the event where he won the AEW World Championship last year, Danielson stated that he was unsure if he would ever wrestle again, let alone compete at All In 2025, which is set to make its debut in the United States.

"As for my participation at All In this year, I don't know what that looks like. I don't know if I'll be able to wrestle at that point. I don't know if I'll be able to wrestle again, quite honestly. But there's one thing I can tell you for certain, I will be here. There's nothing you can do to make me miss All In at Globe Life Field."

While The American Dragon is spending time with his children and Brie on the occasion of Valentine's Day, it will be interesting to see what the future holds for him in the squared circle.

