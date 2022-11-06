"Bring in Hulk Hogan" - Wrestling fans provide suggestions to Tony Khan to make AEW great again amid rampant competition from WWE

Wrestling fans have made their suggestions for Tony Khan to improve AEW heading into 2023.
AEW is still a relatively young company, having only commenced operations in 2019 after being founded by Tony Khan and the Elite. In just three years, the promotion has risen to become the number one alternative to WWE in the North American market. But that doesn't mean it's perfect by any stretch of the means.
Perhaps 2022 has been the most illustrative of that, with a remarkable 2021 great wrestling, tales, and moments like the Lucha Brothers vs. Young Bucks at All Out, the redemption of Hangman Page to win the AEW title, and the fairytale return of CM Punk. This year has instead seen the positives take to the backburner, with major backstage drama and injuries taking center stage.
So taking all of that into account, what changes would fans want to see to make the promotion great again?
A number of fans chimed off on social media, like the user below, who made the bold proclamation that the company should hire Hulk Hogan. Others made some interesting suggestions as well.
You can check out the tweets below:
A number of changes were pitched by AEW fans. While some made their feelings clear on the inclusion of the Ring of Honor brand on weekly All-Elite programming, others suggested cuts to the roster and then some bold recommendations like the hiring of Jim Cornette.
AEW is currently dealing with the aftermath of the 'Brawl Out' incident
Perhaps a prime example of the steep downhill curve All Elite Wrestling suffered this year was the fact that Elite and CM Punk were involved in an alleged backstage altercation following the All Out media scrum.
Punk was a highlight in 2021, making his fairytale return after a seven-year absence from the industry. However, it is reported that he is set to leave the company before the end of the year as is in negotiations for his release.
This was a direct result of the altercation, which was sparked when Punk cut a scathing shot at Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana. The Elite, on the other hand, appear poised as they have teased a return with vignettes over the past two weeks.
