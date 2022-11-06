"Bring in Hulk Hogan" - Wrestling fans provide suggestions to Tony Khan to make AEW great again amid rampant competition from WWE

Wrestling fans have made their suggestions for Tony Khan to improve AEW heading into 2023.

AEW is still a relatively young company, having only commenced operations in 2019 after being founded by Tony Khan and the Elite. In just three years, the promotion has risen to become the number one alternative to WWE in the North American market. But that doesn't mean it's perfect by any stretch of the means.

Perhaps 2022 has been the most illustrative of that, with a remarkable 2021 great wrestling, tales, and moments like the Lucha Brothers vs. Young Bucks at All Out, the redemption of Hangman Page to win the AEW title, and the fairytale return of CM Punk. This year has instead seen the positives take to the backburner, with major backstage drama and injuries taking center stage.

So taking all of that into account, what changes would fans want to see to make the promotion great again?

A number of fans chimed off on social media, like the user below, who made the bold proclamation that the company should hire Hulk Hogan. Others made some interesting suggestions as well.

You can check out the tweets below:

Randy Schochenmaier Jr @bighsker250 @Inside_TheRopes Hire Jim Cornette , hire the ROH broadcasters, fire The EVP’s(The Elite) bring back CM Punk , get The Briscoes on the roster @Inside_TheRopes Hire Jim Cornette , hire the ROH broadcasters, fire The EVP’s(The Elite) bring back CM Punk , get The Briscoes on the roster

KENNEDY!!!!! @PinnacleEnder @Inside_TheRopes Tony Khan acting more like a boss and not a mark! @Inside_TheRopes Tony Khan acting more like a boss and not a mark!

Stevenwwefan98 fan @stevenwwefan98



Move Rampage To Saturday and give it two hours



Less championship’s



Get ride of toxic Wrestlers



Push Adam Cole



Make Danielson a Champion



Turn Mox Heel



Give the women division more Tv Time to have great matches and tell Fantastic stories @Inside_TheRopes Focus on the Talent they haveMove Rampage To Saturday and give it two hoursLess championship’sGet ride of toxic WrestlersPush Adam ColeMake Danielson a ChampionTurn Mox HeelGive the women division more Tv Time to have great matches and tell Fantastic stories @Inside_TheRopes Focus on the Talent they haveMove Rampage To Saturday and give it two hours Less championship’s Get ride of toxic Wrestlers Push Adam Cole Make Danielson a Champion Turn Mox HeelGive the women division more Tv Time to have great matches and tell Fantastic stories

Gareth 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @ImpactGareth



- A revamp of the titan tron.



- Lend Mox to Impact Wrestling for a Callihan vs Mox, no holds barred for Impact Championship



- Either give Rampage to ROH or let it RIP Inside The Ropes @Inside_TheRopes What changes would you like to see AEW make heading into 2023? What changes would you like to see AEW make heading into 2023? - Push Hook & Kingston as World Title holders.- A revamp of the titan tron.- Lend Mox to Impact Wrestling for a Callihan vs Mox, no holds barred for Impact Championship- Either give Rampage to ROH or let it RIP twitter.com/Inside_TheRope… - Push Hook & Kingston as World Title holders.- A revamp of the titan tron.- Lend Mox to Impact Wrestling for a Callihan vs Mox, no holds barred for Impact Championship- Either give Rampage to ROH or let it RIP twitter.com/Inside_TheRope…

Ramona Ludwig @RamonaLudwig8 Inside The Ropes @Inside_TheRopes What changes would you like to see AEW make heading into 2023? What changes would you like to see AEW make heading into 2023? Spin off ROH into its own show and bring back The Elite. twitter.com/inside_therope… Spin off ROH into its own show and bring back The Elite. twitter.com/inside_therope…

A number of changes were pitched by AEW fans. While some made their feelings clear on the inclusion of the Ring of Honor brand on weekly All-Elite programming, others suggested cuts to the roster and then some bold recommendations like the hiring of Jim Cornette.

AEW is currently dealing with the aftermath of the 'Brawl Out' incident

Perhaps a prime example of the steep downhill curve All Elite Wrestling suffered this year was the fact that Elite and CM Punk were involved in an alleged backstage altercation following the All Out media scrum.

Punk was a highlight in 2021, making his fairytale return after a seven-year absence from the industry. However, it is reported that he is set to leave the company before the end of the year as is in negotiations for his release.

This was a direct result of the altercation, which was sparked when Punk cut a scathing shot at Elite, Hangman Page, and Colt Cabana. The Elite, on the other hand, appear poised as they have teased a return with vignettes over the past two weeks.

What changes would you like Tony Khan to make in 2023? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

