"I don’t think I’ve ever faced anyone on her level" - Britt Baker on her AEW Women's Championship match at Full Gear

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. will face her toughest test yet at AEW Full Gear in the form of Tay Conti.

Ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss All Elite Wrestling. When the subject of her match with Tay Conti at Full Gear came up, Baker was quick to put her opponent over, saying she's never fought someone on Conti's level before.

"When it comes to fighter instincts, I don’t think I’ve ever faced anyone on Tay Conti’s level," Britt Baker admits. "She can literally drop anybody. But this is professional wrestling, my reign, and my division. I’m happy to give her a shot at the belt, but it’s my era right now, the D.M.D. era."

Britt Baker says Tay Conti won't end her reign at AEW Full Gear

While Baker believes that Conti is one of the top stars in All Elite Wrestling, she believes that her reign as AEW Women's World Champion is here to stay.

"The story Tay Conti has with NXT not going her way. It wasn’t her grand stage, where now it is," Britt Baker continued. "She is one of the top stars in AEW. She gets one of the biggest reactions from fans when she comes out. It’s still my reign and my ring, and it’s going to stay that way."

You can watch Britt Baker defend her AEW Women's World Championship against Tay Conti at Full Gear, live on pay-per-view Saturday, November 13.

