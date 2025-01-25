Britt Baker allegedly refused to wrestle top AEW star

Britt Baker has been making headlines despite being absent from AEW for months now. Amid already reported issues, another top star threw shade at her by revealing that she refused to wrestle her.

The star in question is none other than the current AEW Women's World Champion, Mariah May. The Doctor has not been seen on their television programming since November 2024. This has been reportedly due to her unpopularity among peers, real-life backstage incidents, and reputation.

Furthermore, one report has also stated that Baker might never return to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Amid her current absence, Mariah May called out The Doctor for a match while also revealing an intriguing detail.

Trending

In her recent appearance on Going Ringside, Mariah May threw out a challenge to face Britt Baker inside the squared circle. She also revealed that Baker was supposed to wrestle her at a show in Daily's Place but bailed out due to unknown reasons.

Corey Graves deleted his Tweet! More details HERE.

“Britt Baker, anytime, any place - still anytime, any place,” May said. “Well, what about Daily’s Place, Britt? Why don’t you come tomorrow and wrestle me? I would love to wrestle her. I was supposed to wrestle her, and then I think she, you know, sat on some dental floss or something and didn’t show up. So if she wants to, I’m right here.” [H/T - Ringside News]

Britt Baker clears the air after allegations of cheating her former boyfriend

As Britt Baker continued to face one situation after the other during her hiatus, she was also accused of cheating on her former boyfriend. This was in regards to current AEW star Adam Cole.

They were a popular couple, often displaying affection in public and even paired in storylines in AEW. However, sometime last year, it was confirmed that Baker and Cole had parted ways. After being accused of cheating on Adam Cole by some people, the former AEW Women's World Champion denied the allegations in a recent statement.

As for her return, Britt Baker's future with Tony Khan remains uncertain. So, we will have to wait and see what the future holds for The Doctor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback