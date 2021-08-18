Britt Baker asks Kenny Omega to bring top IMPACT Wrestling Champion to AEW Dynamite

Britt Baker has asked Kenny Omega to bring IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts champion Deonna Purrazzo to AEW.

Kenny Omega and Deonna Purrazzo were present in Mexico for the AAA Triplemania XXIX. Both stars were featured in separate title matches at the event. The Virtuosa faced Faby Apache in a Champion vs Champion match. Deonna Purrazzo was able to add more gold to her collection as she became a dual champion by capturing the AAA Reina de Reinas Title.

Kenny Omega defended his AAA Mega Championship against Andrade El Idolo and retained following a One Winged Angel on the title belt.

The AEW World Champion posted a photo with Purrazzo with a funny caption aimed at hyping up the IMPACT Wrestling star.

"Not a huge spoiler BUT, headed to #AEWDynamite , me. Still your AAA Omega Champ, still the… Belt Collector…? Oh, this won’t do," said Kenny Omega.

Not a huge spoiler BUT, headed to #AEWDynamite , me. Still your AAA Omega Champ, still the… Belt Collector…? 🤨 Oh, this won’t do. pic.twitter.com/OLf6phsyMt — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 17, 2021

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker quickly responded to this and asked Kenny Omega to bring Deonna Purrazzo to AEW.

"Bring her with you," said Britt Baker.

Bring her with you — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) August 17, 2021

The cross-over between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling hasn't seen any significant involvement with respect to the female rosters. Hopefully, that changes soon.

Britt Baker has wanted Deonna Purrazzo in AEW for a long time

Britt Baker vs Deonna Purrazzo is considered to be one of the dream matches in the wrestling business at the moment. Ever since IMPACT Wrestling and AEW started working together, fans of both the promotions have been clamoring to see Baker and Purrazzo face off with each other.

According to IMPACT Wrestling official Scott D'Amore, the AEW Women's Champion cornered him and asked when she would get to face Purrazzo.

“That's a great question and look, I get it tweeted out at me and everything all the time. All I can say is, from our perspective -- look, I got cornered by Britt Baker down in Jacksonville a few weeks ago and she's like, ‘When do I get Deonna?’ I said, “Hey, Britt oh, come on. We've always said we have an open-door policy and we're open to doing it. you know the deal in wrestling sometimes there's a lot of hurdles to jump through but I think the relationship with AEW has been fantastic.”

Both women are at the peak of their powers at the moment and the dream bout between them will get a lot of eyeballs on both companies.

Do you want to see Britt Baker vs Deonna Purrazzo before the end of this year? Sound off in the comments section.

Catch WWE legend Dutch Mantell's thoughts on the first episode of AEW Rampage right here.

Edited by Alan John