IMPACT Wrestling official reveals Britt Baker cornered him for a match with Deonna Purrazzo

Britt Baker and Deonna Purrazzo have been on top of the wrestling world for a while now, and for valid reasons. Both have been arguably the most improved professional wrestlers throughout the pandemic era for their respective companies.

AEW and IMPACT Wrestling have had a working relationship for many months now. The current AEW and IMPACT Wrestling world titles are with Kenny Omega, while The Good Brothers and Hardy Family Office have made appearances for both brands.

We are yet to see a female crossover happen between the two promotions which is a pity as IMPACT Wrestling's women's roster is arguably the best in the world while AEW just starting to scratch the surface of their own women's division's potential.

This could be on the verge of change as IMPACT Wrestling's EVP Scott D'Amore on Vickie Guerrero's Excuse Me! podcast revealed AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker is eager to face her IMPACT Wrestling counterpart Deonna Purrazzo.

D'Amore praised the relationship with AEW and said he was quite open to the idea. (H/T: Fightful)

“That's a great question and look, I get it tweeted out at me and everything all the time. All I can say is, from our perspective -- look, I got cornered by Britt Baker down in Jacksonville a few weeks ago and she's like, ‘When do I get Deonna?’ I said, “Hey, Britt oh, come on. We've always said we have an open-door policy and we're open to doing it. you know the deal in wrestling sometimes there's a lot of hurdles to jump through but I think the relationship with AEW has been fantastic.”

There has been some wild speculation that Britt Baker could be Deonna Purrazzo's mystery opponent at Slammiversary. Adding the AEW Women's Champion's name to the list of potential opponents for the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion significantly increases the intrigue surrounding the match.

Deonna Purrazzo vs Britt Baker is a dream match

Two women that carried their divisions through the pandemic

There are very few matches that produce a big fight feel simply by the thought of it. Deonna Purrazzo vs Britt Baker is one of them.

Deonna has been on a tear ever since she signed for IMPACT Wrestling following her release from WWE, while Britt Baker has had to claw her way up the AEW ranks to become the top star. Both women are now two of the biggest stars in the industry.

A clash between Deonna Purrazzo and Britt Baker would be absolutely massive, across all of wrestling. If anything, this is the type of matchup the crossover between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling should be looking to execute. With the forbidden door now fully open, we have a rare opportunity to witness a titanic clash between these two superstars.

It doesn't need to be a title vs title match. It just needs to be two ultra-talented women at the top of their games trying to establish who is the top star in all of women's wrestling.

