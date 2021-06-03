AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker teases huge inter-promotional match 

AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker recently took to Twitter to tease a huge inter-promotional match against Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo.

Baker won the Women's Championship at Double or Nothing 2021, where she defeated Hikaru Shida to kickstart her first reign with the title.

Britt Baker shared a fan art on her Twitter handle in which both she and Purrazzo stand side by side, holding their respective championships. Expectedly, fans in the comments section began clamoring for the two to compete in the ring.

Check out some of the fan reactions below for those who want to see The Virtuosa and The Dentist square off in a legitimate dream match.

Oh please god give us this and make @RealBrittBaker the female belt collector — Dan The Man (@DefConDan78) June 3, 2021

I would love to see you guys face each other as part of the partnership between @IMPACTWRESTLING and @AEW — Jeff Lagarde (@KingLundqvist30) June 3, 2021

Yes Yes Yes ! This would be fantastic ! The Virtuosa vs D.M.D pic.twitter.com/rA0doFWCj7 — Kevin Yu 🍥 (@KevinYu1218) June 3, 2021

All Out — Mr. Hines 😤😡😠🤬😥 (@Mr_Hines82) June 3, 2021

Britt Baker and Deonna Purrazzo are two of the best overall performers in wrestling today, irrespective of gender. With AEW and IMPACT Wrestling's thriving partnership, a match between the two is a real possibility sometime down the line.

Plus, with Kenny Omega reigning on top as both AEW and IMPACT World Champion, Baker becoming the female belt collector could be an interesting direction to head in as part of the relationship.

What's next for Britt Baker in AEW?

Britt Baker will have a championship celebration ceremony on this week's AEW Dynamite. With Thunder Rosa's sights set on the Women's Championship, it wouldn't come as a surprise if she interferes in the segment.

One could argue that Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa is the rivalry that put AEW's women's division on the map. Fans loved the first two bouts between two athletes, with the Unsanctioned Lights Outs particularly earning critical acclaim.

Who do you think should come up on top in a match between Britt Baker and Deonna Purrazzo? Do you think Thunder Rosa poses a threat to Baker's AEW Women's Championship reign? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Amar Anand