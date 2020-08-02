IMPACT Wrestling star and former WWE NXT Superstar Deonna Purrazzo was recently a guest on the Busted Open podcast.

During her appearance on the show, the Knockouts Champion discussed how the character she had portrayed in WWE NXT was different from the version of her we had seen in Ring of Honor and the one we see on IMPACT:

I think the Deonna that you saw, and the world saw, in Ring of Honor and IMPACT is truly who I am. The person I've been able to put on the screen is the person I believe in. It's the truest form of me, you know, elevated. At NXT, it was very much a runaround. 'You need a character. Okay, well that's too much character. You have to be the real you, but the real you isn't believable'. I just gotten to a point where there's nothing I can do right, and now I feel defeated in me. H/T: WINC

Deonna Purrazzo also opened up about how coming to IMPACT had helped her rediscover who she. She added that it had helped her get past others' opinions and the negativity she had been through.

Deonna Purrazzo on not caring about being released by WWE

'The Virtuosa' went on to discuss what happened with her run in WWE. Purrazzo was one of the Superstars released by the company at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deonna Purrazzo said that she didn't care about how things ended with WWE and went on to passionately speak about believing in herself:

I don't care that WWE fired me, or didn't want me, or didn't think I was good enough! I think I'm good enough. And if IMPACT believes I'm good enough, and if Ring of Honor believed I'm good enough, if Japan thought I was good enough, I'm good enough! And I just needed to get back to believing in me and believing in the little girl who wanted to be here her entire life. H/T: WINC

Deonna Purrazzo went on to sign with IMPACT Wrestling after her WWE release. She won the IMPACT Knockouts Championship at Slammiversary last month. Check out The Virtuosa's first entrance as the Knockouts Champion below: