5 potential opponents for Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary

On the most recent episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Deonna Purrazzo got some breaking news.

IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer Gail Kim told the Knockouts Champion she would have a match at Slammiversary on July 17th against a mystery opponent. Kim claimed that beating this competitor would bring Deonna Purrazzo one step closer to becoming the greatest Knockouts Champion of all time.

Many major names have hit free agency lately, and IMPACT Wrestling is also working with a handful of other promotions. Knowing that, the possibilities are endless. Who will Deonna Purrazzo be facing at Slammiversary on July 17th?

Honorable mentions:

Kylie Rae: Recently joined NWA and has unfinished business with Deonna Purrazzo.

Tessa Blanchard: Legendary Knockouts and IMPACT World Champion who has been teasing a return on social media.

Hikaru Shida: With IMPACT's working relationship with AEW, Shida would be a perfect option for Deonna Purrazzo.

Apart from those names, let's take a look at the possible competitors who could challenge Purrazzo for the Knockouts Championship.

#5 Ruby Soho could face off against Deonna Purrazzo

An underutilized favorite of many pro wrestling fans, the former Ruby Riott would be an excellent choice for Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary. The IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division is undoubtedly one of the best women's divisions in all of pro wrestling. Considering Purrazzo herself was a talent many felt was wasted by WWE, setting her up with Ruby Soho would be poetic.

Two competitors who would get to prove the naysayers wrong. Purrazzo has already done this, elevating the championship and the division ever since she joined last year. The punk-rocker would be an interesting opponent for the sophisticated, self-proclaimed "Virtuosa" of IMPACT Wrestling.

Bringing Soho to IMPACT Wrestling would be a great decision. Putting her up against Deonna Purrazzo at Slammiversary in her first match there? Even better. One issue keeping Soho out of the picture is the pesky 90-day no-compete clause.

However, various former WWE stars have reportedly been asking to forgo that clause. If we're lucky, Soho succeeding in getting it.

