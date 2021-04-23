CM Punk reacts to Triple H's public apology to Mickie James

CM Punk isn't too pleased with Triple H's public apology to Mickie James after she was mistreated by WWE. The former Women's Champion was one of the superstars released by the company as part of budget cuts last week.

Mickie James took to Twitter recently to reveal that WWE had sent her belongings back to her in a trash bag. This caught the attention of fans and fellow wrestlers who bashed the company's treatment of the legend.

WWE has since responded, with both Stephanie McMahon and Triple H issuing public apologies. CM Punk reacted to the statement issued by The Game on Twitter.

Punk reacted to the apology with a gif. It clearly shows that The Straight Edge Superstar isn't happy with how WWE handled the situation.

CM Punk, like many other wrestling personalities, has made it clear that WWE should have shown more respect towards Mickie James.

CM Punk's had a controversial exit from WWE

CM Punk had one of the most controversial releases from WWE. The former World Champion received his termination letter on the day of his wedding in 2014.

Punk received his marching orders after he walked out of WWE following the 2014 Royal Rumble PPV.

The Straight Edge Superstar even took a cheeky dig at WWE by reacting to the storyline wedding of Lana and Bobby Lashley.

"Be a real shame if someone gets fired," said CM Punk in his tweet.

Be a real shame if someone gets fired. — player/coach (@CMPunk) December 30, 2019

After leaving WWE, CM Punk had a brief run in UFC. The former World Champion did make a return to the company after he was roped in by FOX to be an analyst on their show, WWE Backstage.

Unfortunately, the show was canceled, sending him out of the company once again.

What are your thoughts on the whole situation surrounding Mickie James? Do you agree with CM Punk's reaction to the apology? Let us know down below.