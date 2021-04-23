WWE seemingly sends Mickie James her belongings in a trash bag

Mickie James is one of the most dynamic figures in professional wrestling. She has achieved so much throughout her career and is a highly respected individual in the business. Yet despite all of her accomplishments, she still does not receive the respect she deserves.

The former five-time WWE Women's Champion recently posted on Twitter, revealing what seems to be a trash bag filled with her belongings.

While this may not seem to be that big of a deal, James claims that the package came directly from her former employer, WWE. Mickie James was recently released from the company due to budget cuts. The post shows a trash bag with a label saying "Mickie" on it.

The former WWE Superstar even tagged WWE CEO Vince McMahon, thanking him and the company for sending over her "care package".

"Dear @VinceMcMahon Im not sure if you’re aware, I did receive my @WWE care package today. Thank you.#AlwaysBlessedandGrateful #WomensWrestlingMatters"

WWE are yet to comment on the situation, but if true, this is a show of poor taste on their side. Mickie James is a top athlete and deserves more than this. Hopefully, the company will take the proper next steps in rectifying this mistake.

Mickie James was one of many wrestlers released by WWE

Mickie James was released by WWE just a week back, with the company allegedly citing budget cuts as the main reason. James wasn't the only one who found herself on the receiving end, as the company released a number of prominent figures.

The list of superstars released includes the likes of Samoa Joe, Peyton Royce, Billie Kay, Chelsea Green and Mojo Rawley. Some of these releases came as a huge surprise, as many of them were still being seen on TV.

WWE has come to terms on the release of Billie Kay and Mickie James.



We wish Billie and Mickie the best in all of their future endeavors.https://t.co/59Ea2hXLZt — WWE (@WWE) April 15, 2021

Additionally, despite being released, James and the others will have to wait for a period of 90 days before they can perform for other promotions, as WWE has included a non-compete clause in their contracts.

The release of Mickie James and others came as shocking news to the pro wrestling business and will continue to be a topic of discussion for weeks to come. What are your thoughts on the releases? Let us know down below.