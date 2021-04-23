Pro wrestling industry reacts over WWE's treatment of Mickie James

Earlier this afternoon, Mickie James posted a picture on Twitter showing a shocking image of her belongings sent back to her in a trash bag by WWE.

Mickie James responded, as classy as she possibly could while also letting the world know what happened to her.

"Dear @VinceMcMahon Im not sure if you're aware, I did receive my @WWE care package today. Thank you. #AlwaysBlessedandGrateful #WomensWrestlingMatters *lip print emoji*," said Mickie James in her tweet.

After James made the shocking revelation, former female superstars revealed that they got their belongings back in the same way. This also led to responses from others in the wrestling industry like AEW's Chris Jericho and Dave LeGreca, the host of Busted Open Radio on SiriusXM.

Stephanie McMahon apologizes to Mickie James, Gail Kim responds

Earlier this evening, WWE took to social media to do damage control. Triple H and John Laurinaitis posted very similar tweets announcing that the person who did this to Mickie James and others has been fired from the company.

Stephanie McMahon took a more personal approach and tweeted to Mickie James directly to apologize for what occurred.

".@MickieJames I am embarrassed you or anyone else would be treated this way. I apologize personally and on behalf of @WWE. The person responsible is no longer with our company," said Stephanie McMahon.

While the apology is appreciated, former WWE Superstar and current IMPACT Wrestling employee Gail Kim chimed in to say that more people than just Mickie James are owed an apology.

"Well in that case, every girl that worked there for the past ten years plus should get an apology," said Gail Kim.

Well in that case, every girl that worked there for the past ten years plus should get an apology https://t.co/84LpFtIjHA — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) April 23, 2021

What do you make of what happened to Mickie James today? Are you shocked to hear that this has been going on for over a decade? Who do you think WWE fired over it? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.