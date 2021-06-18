Multiple former WWE Superstars request to forego their non-compete clauses - reports

WWE has released a whole bunch of Superstars this year and with releases, we inevitably end up with a few new signings with some of WWE's competitors like AEW, NJPW, ROH or IMPACT.

However, there's always usually been a spanner in the works for those released WWE Superstars signing elsewhere, and that is that WWE contracts come with a 90-day no-compete clause, something that most wrestling fans are now familiar with.

However, it has been reported by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select that we may see some former WWE Superstars turning up for other promotions before those 90 days have elapsed because many of the released names have requested to forego that part of their contracts.

Multiple Recent WWE Releases Have Asked To Forego Non-Compete Clauses



Could former WWE stars like Braun Strowman or Aleister Black show up somewhere else sooner than we think?

That means that many of the most recent releases, like Aleister Black, Braun Strowman and Ruby Riott could appear somewhere else earlier than September. This means that all bets are off for former Superstars making appearances at big upcoming shows like IMPACT Wrestling's Slammiversary.

But will WWE actually honor the requests made by their former talent and let them forego their non-compete clause? Well, Fightful goes on to add that WWE are said to be receptive to this, with Johnny Ace taking the lead in communicating with former talent.

It's worth noting that this seems to be in-keeping with a general change of attitude in WWE when it comes to its wrestlers leaving the company as Superstars like Neville, The Revival and Rusev all asking to leave the company and being denied. Neville even had to wait out his contract offscreen for months before leaving.

Now, however, it seems that WWE are happy to grant requests to leave the company and even to allow them to appear for a competitor without waiting for the 90 days.

Fightful are looking into confirmation of the names that have requested this, and also whether or not any former Superstar who is allowed to forego their 90 day no-compete clause will still get paid for that period of time. Do keep an eye on them for further updates, but if not we'll be sure to let you know here as well!

