Former AEW women's champion Britt Baker addressed the "Book The Women's Division Better" sign flashed by a fan on live TV and shared her opinion on the matter.

Dr. Britt Baker DMD is arguably the biggest female star in AEW history when it comes to popularity and charisma. She also achieved several accolades in her career up until now, including a commendable women's championship reign.

Over the past few weeks, several women have been reported to be upset regarding the booking of the women's division by the Jacksonville-based promotion and Tony Khan. It all began with a viral sign by a fan on live TV a few weeks ago that said, "Book The Women's Division Better."

Meanwhile, Britt Baker has presented her opinion on the viral sign, and she let everybody know whether she agrees or disagrees with the sign in an interview with TV Insider:

“I see both sides to that because I completely agree. The absolute best matches that come out of professional wrestling come out of storylines you are so invested in. There are weeks and months that tell this beautiful story. It’s something we haven’t been able to invest as much time in the women’s division lately. Again, there are many factors. Injuries, this and that. I definitely want to get to the point where we can get some solid storytelling with the women," Britt admitted. (H/T TJRWRESTLING)

Britt Baker also fired back at the hypocrisy of wrestling fans on the internet

Although Baker agreed to the bad booking of the women's division, she also shot at fans for criticizing the women's wrestling on the internet instead of extending their support in order for them to be booked better. Here is what she said in the same aforementioned interview:

"At the same time the fans who hold signs that say to book the women’s division better, that’s great. Then when I go on Twitter it doesn’t echo that. I don’t see the same support. It’s I hate these two wrestlers. This match was too long. This match was too short. If all you see about women’s wrestling is all negative online, it doesn’t add up to what they are preaching. If you want the women to be booked better, support the women.” (H/T TJRWRESTLING)

Moreover, only time will tell whether Tony Khan and the AEW higher-ups will listen to Britt and think about making the women's division better along with the support from fans.

