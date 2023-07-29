"A lot" of female AEW stars reportedly unhappy with Tony Khan's booking

According to reports, Tony Khan's booking of the AEW women's division in recent times has garnered criticism from multiple stars.

The All Elite Wrestling women's division has been plagued with inconsistent booking for the majority of 2023, with injuries to top names like Jamie Hayter and Jade Cargill's hiatus not helping matters. Fans have also expressed their displeasure, with one incident already occurring on this week's Dynamite.

During a recent edition of the Fightful Select Q&A session, Sean Ross Sapp was asked if talent backstage are also frustrated with the booking of the women's division. Sapp stated that "a lot" of female stars are unhappy and further added:

“A lot of the women are. But there’s also a lot of people who are very aloof and like, ‘Ah, why bother’ type of stuff, and obviously, you’re never gonna win those people over no matter what. You’re just never gonna win those people over,” said Sean Ross Sapp. (H/T WrestleTalk)

One major female AEW star may not return anytime soon

Former TBS Champion Jade Cargill has been on a hiatus ever since losing her title against Kris Statlander at the AEW Double or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view. She has shared some cryptic posts amid her uncertain future in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While speaking on a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that he has that Cargill "might not come back" to All Elite Wrestling, as per his latest info. He further added:

"I’ve heard a few things like she might not come back, is what she said, which is the last thing we heard. She wanted to take some time off, so it’s kinda like, you know. Sometimes I feel like, boy, they pushed her and pushed her and pushed her and they never put her in the big matches, and she’s gone."

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan manages to fix the turbulent nature of the women's division in the coming weeks.

