"Watch Impact" - Former WWE stars and others react as AEW embarrasses themselves with fan sign botch

AEW's missteps are often put under a magnifying glass, but shockingly during last night's Dynamite, the promotion highlighted a sign criticizing the Women's Division. WWE veteran Lance Storm and WCW veteran Disco Inferno took to social media in light of the botch.

Fans were puzzled to see the sign on full display after the harshly criticized Britt Baker vs. Taya Valkyrie match. In the past, the camera has also caught stars blading or thanking one another for a win.

A fan recently took to social media to share an image of the sign, leading to Lance Storm not only retweeting the post but also urging fans to instead watch IMPACT Wrestling. While the smaller promotion is criticized, many have praised Impact for the handling of their Women's Division:

"Watch Impact #KnockOutsDivision," Storm posted.

Lance Storm had some fiery words in response.

Similarly, Disco Inferno also chimed in, sarcastically "praising" the director for the shot:

"The cameraman and the director did a great job of getting the "Book The Women's Division Better" sign in the crowd focused on. smh #AEWDynamite," Inferno posted.

Was AEW aware of the sign?

Fans in the comment sections of all these posts also gave their takes on the awkwardness behind the shot, which has now become a stain on last night's episode of Dynamite.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

AEW fans also trolled Taya Valkyrie and Britt Baker for the glaring botch during their Dynamite match

Britt Baker and Taya Valkyrie faced one another for the first time last night, but instead of the bout being universally praised, fans were not impressed. Criticism was especially levied against Valkyrie's botched finisher, which the star ended up noticing herself.

After noticing all the X-users calling the mistake out online, Taya Valkyrie took to the social media app herself to laugh at their numerous comments:

"All the trolls on my timeline right now (laugh emojis), grow up and goodnight."

TAYA VALKYRIE @thetayavalkyrie pic.twitter.com/vsxhgLEGRs All the trolls on my timeline right now 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 grow up and goodnight

It remains to be seen if the two will now enter a feud or not. Fans have notably voiced a lot of criticism about Baker's prominence in the division, and since the camera highlighted the crowd sign, this might just be off the cards.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023