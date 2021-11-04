"It would be a literal dream come true" – Britt Baker on which reality competition show she wants to be part of

Could Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. add ballroom dancer to her already impressive resume?

Ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Britt Baker sat down with Scott Fishman of TV Insider to discuss a variety of subjects. When asked about her fandom of ABC's Dancing With the Stars, Baker revealed that participating in that show would be a dream come true.

"It would be a literal dream come true. Let’s add one more hat. Dentist, professional wrestler, ballroom dancer. They all go together, right? It would be really cool because it’s something I’ve been following for so long. It’s something that was totally out of reach when I was watching with my family. Now it’s something I‘m actively trying to manifest and put out in the universe."

Britt Baker on comparing Dancing with The Stars to professional wrestling

Britt Baker noted that she's been very impressed with wrestlers who've been on the show like Chris Jericho and The Miz. The AEW Women's World Champion sees similarities between Dancing with The Stars and professional wrestling.

"Obviously, Chris Jericho. All the wrestlers actually, including Nikki Bella and Miz, who is absolutely killing it. He is not afraid to commit to these characters. I’m not going to lie: I did not think he would be as good a dancer as he has been. He is fantastic. I’m a Pittsburgh Steelers girl, so when Hines Ward won, it was amazing. With professional wrestling, when you turn heel, you have to let go of every social norm you’ve ever been taught and be unlikable. You have to learn to be the villain. The dancers are turning themselves into these characters to tell a story."

Britt Baker, who's on top of the women's division in AEW, has been the Women's World Champion for 157 days, and counting. On 13th November, Baker will be defending her title against Tay Conti on AEW Full Gear pay-per-view.

You can catch Britt Baker every week on AEW Dynamite and Rampage on TNT.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Would you like to see Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. on Dancing with The Stars? Do you think she could win the whole thing? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Britt Baker on Dancing With the Stars? Yes No 1 votes so far