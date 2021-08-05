Britt Baker to defend her title on the debut of AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling has grown leaps and bounds since its inception in 2019, and one of its major stars is Britt Baker. Roughly two and a half years after the company was founded, it will debut a second cable television show with AEW Rampage on August 13th.

The debut episode will emanate from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; which happens to be the hometown of current AEW Women's Champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. While Rampage made headlines regarding the possible debut of CM Punk on August 20th, there was breaking news from this week's edition of AEW Dynamite for the August 13th episode.

Britt Baker heads to her hometown to defend her championship

During this week's edition of AEW Dynamite, women's champion Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D., came out for an interview with Tony Schiavone, but was quickly interrupted by Red Velvet. Baker quickly dismissed Red Velvet by stating the champ had defeated her within three minutes in that very ring in Jacksonville in the past, but Red Velvet said she was a completely different wrestler back then.

After Red Velvet made her case, Britt Baker agreed to an AEW Women's Championship match (pending Tony Khan's approval) on Baker's home turf of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on the very first episode of AEW Rampage on August 13th.

