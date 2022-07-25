"I call him at least a few times a week" - Britt Baker details her real-life relationship with WCW veteran (Exclusive)

Britt Baker has detailed her real-life relationship with AEW commentator and former WCW personality Tony Schiavone.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former AEW Women's Champion explained how sharing the screen with Schiavone has helped her in her career.

She added that the two generally talk to each other over the phone a few times a week.

"It wasn't really a storyline. We started doing the promos, especially when I first turned heel and was doing promos. Having Tony Schiavone out there with you, you like to think nothing can go wrong as long as he's there because he can wrangle it back in if something goes off the walls, now I have to wrangle him, honestly," said Baker.

She further detailed her bond with the veteran announcer:

Him and I have such a good friendship, such an organic relationship. We love to rib each other, we get along so well and he's truly one of my best friends. I call him at least a few times a week on the phone," added Baker. [5:52-6:33]

Britt Baker also gave her take on Claudio Castagnoli joining AEW

During the same interview, Britt Baker spoke about Claudio Castagnoli signing with AEW.

She explained how the former WWE United States Champion has bonded with her boyfriend Adam Cole, courtesy of them working together in the past. Baker said:

"Oh my goodness, yes. First of, everybody that I am friends with in AEW has nothing but wonderful things to say about him. He's one of my boyfriend's best friends from UpUpDownDown but anytime you bring up Claudio's name it's, 'Oh, I love that guy, he's the best wrestler, he's the best. He's the best in the ring."

Castagnoli recently captured the ROH World Championship after dethroning Jonathan Gresham at ROH Death Before Dishonor. It will be interesting to see if he can build on his current momentum in the promotion.

