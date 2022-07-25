"He's the best" - Former women's champion gives her honest take on Claudio Castagnoli joining AEW (Exclusive)

Britt Baker has given her honest opinion on AEW signing former WWE star Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro).

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former AEW Women's Champion briefly discussed Castangoli's friendship with Adam Cole, courtesy of their time together in the Stamford-based company.

Baker is also quite excited to witness the newly crowned Ring of Honor World Champion in action. She certainly believes that the Swiss star is a significant asset to All Elite Wrestling.

"Oh my goodness, yes. First of, everybody that I am friends with in AEW has nothing but wonderful things to say about him. He's one of my boyfriend's best friends from UpUpDownDown but anytime you bring up Claudio's name it's, 'Oh, I love that guy, he's the best wrestler, he's the best. He's the best in the ring,'" said Baker.

She added that the company's locker room was ecstatic about the former United States Champion's arrival:

"Like everybody wants to wrestle this guy, I probably won't get to wrestle him but I'm excited to see all his matches and it's really great when the locker room is excited for a new talent to come in and he's definitely somebody that everyone was estatic to have. I mean, I haven't heard a single negative thing about him," added Baker. [0:24-1:02]

Claudio Castagnoli recently spoke about winning the Ring of Honor World Championship

At the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, Claudio Castagnoli captured the Ring of Honor World Championship by beating Jonathan Gresham.

Shortly afterward, he addressed the fans and the media alongside Tony Khan. The man formerly known as Cesaro opened up about winning his first world championship in professional wrestling as he said:

"This [ROH World Title] is my first world championship. I said this before that I could be here and tell you guys what I am going to do, this and that. I feel like there are a lot of people that talk a lot. I like to let my actions speak. So it is gonna be a hell of a run. Hope you guys are ready."

Claudio Castagnoli is now the latest member to add a championship to the Blackpool Combat Club, following Wheeler Yuta and Jon Moxley. It will be interesting to see if Bryan Danielson follows suit upon his return to in-ring action.

