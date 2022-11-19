Britt Baker discloses additional backstage role in AEW

Britt Baker has had an impressive run on AEW since signing with the promotion. The 31-year-old star is a dentist and tends to look after patients when not competing in the squared circle. Recently, Baker disclosed that the medical team often takes her advice or requests assistance if any AEW talent is injured.

Her dominant run as Women's Champion enabled her to etch her name in the history books for her brutal and bloody title defenses. She is set to face Saraya (fka Paige) at Full Gear this weekend.

One of her most notable matches was against Thunder Rosa in a vicious Lights Out match where the former emerged victorious. It garnered a lot of acclaim and criticism from veterans and fans of the industry.

During the latest interaction with Muscle & Fitness, the former AEW Women's Champion highlighted how she's often asked to give medical advice and check up on any injuries that may have resulted in teeth loss:

"Anytime there's like a medical, tooth, or mouth-related injury, the doctors actually call me to the medical room," Baker said. "The team doctors have me go look at the teeth." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Britt Baker holds second longest reign as AEW Women's Champion

Britt Baker signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2019 and has captivated fans with her witty mic skills.

Currently, Baker has the second longest reign as AEW Women's Champion, which she held for 290 days after Hikaru Shida who held it for 370+ days.

Baker was also the winner of the inaugural Owen Hart Tournament held this year in the women's division, while her boyfriend, Adam Cole, won the men's battle.

A few months ago, the AEW star cited her interest in facing Saraya in a singles match and how much she admired her work. Upon her debut in September, the former Anti-Diva picked a fight with Baker when she interrupted her assault on Toni Storm.

Do you think Britt Baker will defeat Saraya at Full Gear, given the latter's time away from the squared circle? Sound off in the comments.

