Britt Baker discloses future goals for AEW to take on WWE

Former AEW Women's champion Britt Baker recently unveiled one of the biggest goals for the promotion to get ahead of WWE.

While AEW has seen exponential growth since its inception, the monopoly that WWE holds in the pro-wrestling scene is still seemingly unaffected. Even with several stars leaving the Stamford-based Promotion to join the All Elite brand, the latter is yet to become the top name in the business.

Speaking about the brand's goals for the future, former women's world champion Britt Baker had some interesting opinions to share on Absolute Geek Podcast.

"For most people in the world, WWE is the number one wrestling promotion. You can pick out anybody on the street, they know what WWE is. Not everybody knows what AEW is yet, and I wanna get to a point where it is super mainstream and we do more entertainment and mainstream crossovers so that they can see one of our stars and they go, ‘Oh, that person’s a wrestler from AEW,’ not just, ‘who is that person?’" she said.

The Doctor then stated that Tony Khan's brand had all the tools needed to take on the challenge.

"So I think that’s what’s next for us is just growing massively because we have a successful show, we have a great show, we have great leadership, we have great wrestlers, we have a great product. Let’s get more eyes on it because it’s so great and we should have more eyes on it,” Baker added. (H/T: WrestleTalk)

As of now, it remains to be seen whether the All Elite Brand can beat its competition in the coming years.

Britt Baker is currently feuding with a former WWE star

While plans for AEW's future are still in the works, the Doctor is now in a heated rivalry with Toni Storm and Thunder Rosa.

Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter recently had a match against the team of Rosa and Storm, now known as ThunderStorm. Although La Mera Mera's team was in control early on, Baker and Hayter were eventually able to turn the tables and take the win.

All Elite Wrestling @AEW A heated exchange between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! A heated exchange between Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker here on #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! https://t.co/UaeFkfeoyC

With Thunder Rosa still holding the AEW Women's World Championship, fans will have to stay tuned to see whether Baker will be able to win back the belt again in the future.

