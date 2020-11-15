Ranking every former WWE Superstar in AEW

Ever since AEW came into being in 2019, many wrestling fans began thinking about which stars in the WWE would be a good fit for the new promotion. Since then, we've seen several former WWE Superstars show up in All Elite Wrestling. Some have been in AEW since the beginning, like Chris Jericho, while others have only appeared in a couple of shows, like Matt Cardona.

When you look at the AEW Roster on their website, a total of 11 wrestlers have left WWE to join the new fledgling company. So we're going to rank all 11 former WWE Superstars in their time in AEW. Now, this won't be just based on skill; it will be solely based on how they have been booked in since joining. Also, wrestlers like Lance Archer, Trent, and others, who only spent a small amount of time in WWE, will not be included.

11. Shawn Spears (AEW career record: 21-13)

Shawn Spears

One of wrestling fans' biggest gripes with the WWE was how they handled and booked Shawn Spears (then Tye Dillinger). He gained a huge following on NXT, but his transition to the main roster was a dud. Following his request for release in 2019, Spears showed up at AEW Double or Nothing, and wrestling fans were excited at the prospect of Spears finally being booked correctly.

After his feud with Cody, where wrestling fans witnessed the chair shot heard around the world, AEW paired Spears up with Tully Blanchard as a manager.

Since then, we've seen Spears turn somewhat into a comedy act, and we've seen him wrestler more on AEW Dark. Spears did wrestle on AEW Dynamite in a winning effort against Scorpio Sky. Maybe his stock in AEW is on the rise, but up until this point, it's been somewhat disappointing.