Britt Baker discusses AEW match, Rebel injury and more 

AEW Women's champion Dr. Britt Baker has never been in a better spot. She got over organically with the AEW fans and created a unique character for herself. At AEW Double or Nothing 2021, the former WWE enhancement talent beat Hikaru Shida to capture the premier women's title in AEW.

Britt Baker is the NEW AEW Women's Champion! They pulled the trigger at the perfect time! #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/LSOMSXxZ5y — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) May 31, 2021

On her journey to the top of the AEW women's division, Britt Baker had a number of memorable moments, none more so than her Unsanctioned Lights Out match in the main event of AEW Dynamite against Thunder Rosa.

The match was a turning point in AEW history with regards to how the women's division was perceived. Often a sore thumb in an otherwise strong product by AEW, the women's division has been subject to criticism. Rosa and Baker proved that they are right up there with any worker in any industry.

Here's my chat with the super @RealBrittBaker!



We dove deep into the iconic Lights Out match w/ @thunderrosa22, developing her character and the influence of names like @IAmJericho, @KennyOmegamanX and @TonyKhan on who she has become.https://t.co/hIgY60x78y — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 7, 2021

Speaking to talkSPORT, AEW's Resident Dentist spoke on a number of topics, including her match against Thunder Rosa, Rebel's injury on the June 30 episode of AEW Dynamite and the influence various stars had on her.

Britt Baker stated her motivations behind the match, saying she wanted the match to stand out so they could 'give everybody the middle finger that keeps complaining about them'. She revealed her nervousness before the match and the pressure of doing something that stood out. (H/T: talkSPORT)

"I was really, really nervous because I wanted it to be something super memorable. I wanted it to be something that everybody would talk about for many, many years to come and that’s a lot of pressure to put on yourself, especially in today’s wrestling. Everything has been done, we’re doing everything every night of the week, so you really have to dig down deep and think outside of the box to come out with something that will stand out. Not to mention the pressure that the women’s division was and is under, we’re always under fire. So this was a way to really give everybody the middle finger that keeps complaining about us. That was a goal. I really like to shut the haters up and I think that we did." revealed Baker

Baker discussed Rebel's injury which she sustained in the tag team match against Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero.

"I was kind of unaware what was going on [in the ring]. I had a lot going on too because I got powerbombed through a table, so that was miserable. So we met back up in the medical room. I was in there after the table bump, she was in there because her knee popped out. But, as a team, we had a nice little squat in the back, got the knee popped right back in. We had a nice little shot to celebrate and, you know, Reba is a trooper! She’s a bad**s. We hung out the rest of the night, had a couple of drinks and some food and of course, she’s got some soreness, some swelling, this and that but she’s good to go. She’s going to be fine." Britt Baker admitted

Britt Baker names biggest influences in AEW

Britt Baker, Jerry Lynn, Chris Jericho

Britt Baker was all praise for AEW stars Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho as well as producer Jerry Lynn. She mentioned they're the three people who helped her most with her in-ring development:

"In-ring, I’ve been working heavily with Jerry Lynn. He’s one of the best, I love working with Jerry. Chris Jericho is always going to be a mentor to me in every way possible. He’s so good with characters, helping with my promos and match psychology and Kenny [Omega], he’s been my guy from day one. He’s always had such a heavy, heavy devotion to the women’s division and it’s success. Kenny is somebody that I can always go to when I’m really stressed out or doubting myself." said Baker

Are you on Twitter? Follow skwrestling to stay updated with anything and everything AEW

Edited by Arjun