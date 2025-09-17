Britt Baker drops rare social media message amid unexplained AEW absence

Britt Baker has suddenly posted on social media amidst her absence from AEW. This comes as a rare instance, as she has been keeping quiet and does not post as often.

The former AEW Women's World Champion has not been seen on the promotion since November, when she competed on Dynamite against Penelope Ford. It is still unclear why she is off TV, as she is not injured, nor is her contract coming up anytime soon.

Britt Baker took to X/Twitter to suddenly post about the latest episode of the popular dance competition TV series, Dancing with the Stars. She seemed to be asking her fans which duo they were rooting for.

"Okay who we riding with? #DWTS34 #DWTS @officialdwts," Baker posted.

Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. @RealBrittBaker Okay who we riding with? #DWTS34 #DWTS @officialdwts

Britt Baker is reportedly ready for a return to AEW

Baker has had some questionable bookings as she is not consistently on television. She made her return at Forbidden Door 2024 after almost a year of missing action, and immediately got into a high-profile feud with Mercedes Moné, which concluded at All In.

She then went on a brief hiatus, which ended in November. She only competed in one match before going on another long and unexplained absence from the company. She has not been seen in any capacity since then.

Fightful Select has reported that Britt Baker has been ready to return to AEW for some time and is in tip-top shape to get back in the ring. However, it is up to the company when they'll bring her back in.

In her absence, the women's division changed drastically, as new faces have also emerged. It remains to be seen where Baker would slot back in should she finally make her long-awaited return. Fans should stay tuned to see whether this will take place before 2025 comes to an end.

