Massive new update on Britt Baker's AEW future amid absence - Reports

AEW star Britt Baker has been absent from the company for almost 10 months. Despite being one of the top stars, she was kept off TV for several months due to unknown reasons. A previous report suggested that she didn't have the right attitude. In her last appearance, she disrespected Serena Deeb on live TV, saying 'Nobody cares.'

Ad

During her hiatus, there was reportedly interest from WWE. However, the former AEW Women's World Champion has a long time left on her contract, so unless AEW President Tony Khan releases her, she will be All Elite. There was no update on her status with the Jacksonville-based promotion for the past couple of months.

A recent report from Fightful claimed that Britt Baker has been ready to return to the company and also maintained her shape throughout the recent months.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Wrestling veteran believes Britt Baker should sign with WWE

Dr. Baker was rumored to be joining the global sports entertainment juggernaut. Over the last few years, several former AEW stars have signed with WWE.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, veteran Dutch Mantell said that she should try her hand in WWE while she's still in her prime, unlike veterans like Adam Copeland and Christian Cage. The duo joined AEW when they were about to hang up their boots.

Ad

"Oh, I'm sure it would be. And it's like anything else when the old guard, say, Edge and Christian. When they got old in WWE, they jumped over. Now, before they can get old in AEW, they want to go to WWE, which is fine. Let them go over there and see what WWE can do with them. And then I think the door will always be open to even go back unless she's made some people," he said.

It will be interesting to see what is next for the former AEW Women's World Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Tejas Pagare Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.



Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.



His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.



In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things. Know More