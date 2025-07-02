Dr. Britt Baker has been out of action since November 2024, and the latest reports suggest that she's looking to exit AEW. However, Tony Khan doesn't seem ready to let her go, and the reason might be due to WWE's interest in her.
Baker is a foundational talent in All Elite Wrestling. In fact, she was the first female signed by the company after it was founded in 2019. She became the top star in the division during its early years and is a former AEW Women's World Champion.
Unfortunately, The Doctor has spent much of the last two years on the shelf. After nursing an injury for several months, she returned at Forbidden Door 2024 and entered a brief feud with Mercedes Mone. After losing her bid for the TBS Championship, Baker competed just a couple more times—against Serena Deeb and Penelope Ford—before vanishing again.
Now, it seems that she wants out of her contract, which reportedly extends until next year. According to BodySlam.net, though, AEW isn't keen on letting her go. The company was reportedly wary of WWE scooping her up and featuring her at its Pittsburgh (Baker's hometown) and Evolution shows.
Britt Baker seemingly references her AEW value in cryptic post
Despite her star power, Britt Baker has become something of an afterthought in AEW over the past few years. This may be partly due to her alleged backstage issues with other stars in the women's division, but Tony Khan has also signed several major names to beef up the talent pool in her absence.
Dr. Baker may be feeling undervalued in her home promotion. She implied as much with a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories yesterday. The former AEW Women's World Champion relayed the following quote by Kobi Simmons:
"A bottle of water can be $1 at a supermarket, $3 at the gym, $5 at the movies, $6 on a plane... Same water. The only thing that changed its value was the place. So next time you feel your worth is nothing, maybe you're at the wrong place."
Britt Baker has grabbed plenty of attention as this controversy continues to heat up, and other AEW stars have begun sharing responses. Whether The Doctor can come to terms with Tony Khan & Co. remains to be seen.
