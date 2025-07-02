Rising AEW star seemingly takes subtle dig at Britt Baker amid her long absence

A rising AEW talent recently took to social media to take what appears to be a subtle dig at Britt Baker. This comes amid Baker's absence and rumors around her tenure in All Elite Wrestling coming to an end.
The talent in question is Queen Aminata, who joined the Tony Khan-led promotion in 2021 and made her TV debut on Rampage a year later. A former GCW Women's Champion, Aminata has become a more active face in AEW's sister company, Ring of Honor. She was last seen on All Elite Wrestling programming earlier this month at Summer Blockbuster, where she faced Thekla.
Earlier today, Aminata took to X and shared a photo of her in a hotel room holding a bottle of water worth $6.50, which was seemingly a reference to Britt Baker's cryptic post on Instagram.
Given the cryptic nature of Baker's post and rumors of her desire to leave AEW, Aminata's post seems like she's throwing shade at the former Women's World Champion.
Queen Aminata unhappy with AEW over delayed communication
Queen Aminata recently raised some complaints against All Elite Wrestling. Speaking on her vlog, Aminata revealed that at times, the creative team revealed plans for the show when she was in the makeup chair.
“You know what, I honestly feel like every time I’m in the makeup chair, that’s when I find out if I’m doing something or not. So, I was just sitting there getting my makeup done, and they told me, ‘Hey, you have a segment and you have a promo.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, okay. Well, now I know what I’m doing.’" [H/T: Ringside News]
The upstart went on to say that she tried solving this problem by getting her makeup done earlier, but did note that it gets very frustrating for her at times.
