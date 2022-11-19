AEW's Full Gear is right around the corner, where fans will see Britt Baker face Saraya in her first match in five years. The two have come to blows numerous times, but are yet to go one-on-one in the ring.

After going into retirement at just 25 years old due to neck injuries, Saraya has finally been cleared and is ready to face the former AEW Women's World Champion this weekend.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Baker opened up on what it means for her to face the record-breaking former WWE Superstar:

“She’s been out of the game for five years. That’s a long time," said Baker. "For all our differences, we have one thing in common—wrestling is our life. We’re going to wrestle like our lives depend on it. I don’t take this opportunity lightly... I feel similar to the way I did before the “Lights Out” match against Thunder Rosa. I knew the match had to be excellent. I’m in that position again, and I’m ready to deliver."

The match comes two months after the British-born star made her debut in AEW. After weeks of uncertainty, Saraya announced to fans that she was fully cleared to wrestle, and the match was set for Full Gear.

Britt Baker also commented on Saraya's former injury

In the same interview, Britt Baker spoke on working with Saraya in regards to the neck injury that caused her premature retirement in 2017:

"She’s cleared. By this point, her neck is probably better than mine. At first, I was really concerned. Working around someone’s neck is very daunting. But she’s cleared, and we’re going to wrestle."

Britt Baker rounded off her thoughts on the upcoming bout with the following:

"You’re going to see two extremely passionate professional wrestlers fighting like their lives depend on it. We both need to win this match to get to the next point in our career. And when wrestling is your life, like it is for us, that’s what makes this life or death."

