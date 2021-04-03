Britt Baker fantasized about being like The Four Horsemen of WWE

AEW star Britt Baker recently revealed her admiration for The Four Horsewomen of WWE in a recent interview. Baker is currently the talk of the town due to her star-making performance in the brutal Unsanctioned Lights Out match against Thunder Rosa a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite.

Despite losing the match, Britt Baker has received praise, with many hailing her as a future megastar of pro-wrestling. Many in the wrestling fraternity went out of their way to congratulate her.

Speaking to WrestleTalk, Britt Baker revealed she used to watch matches involving The Four Horsewomen of WWE (Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, Bayley, and SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks) while training.

"It’s so crazy you say that, because (Bayley vs Sasha Banks, and Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch) those are the matches that I watched when I was training and I wanted to be like them, so that’s really cool," said Britt Baker.

Baker commented that she was delighted with the backstage response she and Rosa received after the Lights Out Match. The Role Model of AEW said that she wanted the bout to be a memorable one.

"The reaction from everybody in the back afterwards, something clicked and I was like, ‘Man we must have just done something pretty cool if everybody’s on their feet and clapping’. But it’s what I wanted. I wanted that match to be remembered, more than anything," said Britt Baker.

What's next for Britt Baker in AEW?

With so much momentum behind her, Baker is destined to climb to the top of the AEW Women's division. Fans want to see her square off against Women's Champion Hikaru Shida for the title soon.

However, with Thunder Rosa winning the Unsanctioned Lights Out Match, she seems to be in line to get the title shot before Baker. Fans might be in for another blockbuster clash between the two if Rosa becomes the AEW Women's Champion in the near future.

