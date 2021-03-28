Drew McIntyre and Bayley recently reached out to AEW star

Britt Baker revealed on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette that WWE Superstars Drew McIntyre and Bayley reached out to her following her Lights Out match with Thunder Rosa.

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa tore the house down in their Lights Out match on AEW Dynamite a short while ago. The wrestling world was all praises for Baker following her incredible performance in the match. Baker opened up about the brutal contest in detail while talking with Renee Paquette on Oral Sessions.

Baker revealed that former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre messaged her after the match. She added that former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley reached out to her as well.

"Drew McIntyre messaged me, and I was really excited about that! Oh, my gosh, there were so many people. Trent Seven, who I think is one of the funniest people on the planet, messaged me. I had a nice message exchange yesterday with the other 'Role Model', Bayley. She's one of my favorites. I'm literally a fangirl for her."

Drew McIntyre and Bayley were just two of several wrestlers who heaped praise on Baker

Britt Baker and Thunder Rosa's performances in their Lights Out match on AEW Dynamite received tons of praise from the pro wrestling world. Many went as far as calling it one of the greatest women's wrestling matches of all time.

Drew McIntyre knows a thing or two about giving it all in the ring. He held the WWE title on two occasions over the past 11 months and delivered incredible performances in the ring against some of WWE's top superstars. Bayley ruled the SmackDown Women's division during the pandemic era and defeated a bunch of talented female athletes in her quest to stay on top.

