"What people are so upset about?" - Britt Baker feigns ignorance after recent controversy with top AEW star (Exclusive)

Britt Baker is one of the most prominently featured stars on the AEW roster and one of its biggest heels. She's often been involved in major feuds that lead to some mild controversy. However, during a recent interview, the star pretended not to know what "the problem" was.

Baker reigned as the AEW Women's Champion for 290 days before losing the belt to Thunder Rosa. Despite her long reign, the former Women's Champion only defended her belt on 8 different occasions, with La Mera Mera having two shots.

During her exclusive Sportskeeda interview with Riju Dasgupta, Britt Baker was asked about the recent controversy surrounding the "Thunder Rosa sandbagging claims." Baker opted to pretend not to know what it was about, despite taking a jab at Rosa during last week's AEW Dynamite:

"I don’t know – how do you prepare for flooding from thunderstorms? Sandbags. So I don’t know what – I don’t understand what the problem is or what people are so upset about? So?" Baker said. (07:41 – 07:50)

The controversy initially began with a fan's tweet criticizing the Women's Champion's match against Marina Shafir. In the wrestling world, athletes sometimes purposely pull down their weight to make their opponent's job more difficult. This is seen as a sign of disrespect.

Thunder Rosa responded to the controversy, denying the claims. Britt Baker still used the claim to poke some more fun at the champion during Dynamite and tossed an actual sandbag at her.

Check out the full interview below:

Britt Baker still intends on having a match against former ROH Women's Champion, Deonna Purrazzo

Britt Baker spoke about having a dream match against her real-life friend and fellow wrestler, Deonna Purrazzo. The former ROH Women's Champion made her AEW debut not too long ago, where she lost the belt to Mercedes Martinez:

“She’s amazing, and she is one of my best friends. It’s always good to have somebody that is going through what you’re going through or isn’t going through what you’re going through but can still understand and relate. Deonna’s always that to me, I can always vent to her, I can be excited with her, it’s always special to have someone like that,” Baker revealed. (4:28-4:57)

While both athletes have unfortunately lost their World Championships at this stage, fans are still clamoring to see the two stars go toe-to-toe. Perhaps if the two recapture their titles again, fans could see a double championship match.

Indian fans can catch Britt Baker live on AEW Dynamite exclusively on Eurosport and Eurosport HD from 5:30 am onwards

Exclusive details on a top AEW star's injury following a recent concussion

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far